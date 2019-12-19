DeJesus scores 17 to carry UCF over Bethune-Cookman 70-65

NCAA Men's Basketball
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Ceasar DeJesus registered 17 points as Central Florida narrowly defeated Bethune-Cookman 70-65 on Wednesday night.

Brandon Mahan had 11 points for Central Florida (9-2), which earned its sixth consecutive win. Collin Smith added 10 points.

The Knights were in trouble after the first half, heading to the locker room at halftime trailing 34-21. But the home team mounted a second-half rally to get back in it and ultimately earn the narrow 5-point victory. The Knights’ 21 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Malik Maitland scored a season-high 23 points for the Wildcats (5-7), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Isaiah Bailey added 16 points.

Central Florida takes on Oklahoma on the road on Saturday. Bethune-Cookman plays Marist at home on Saturday.

