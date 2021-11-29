Deing scores 27 to carry UTSA over St. Mary’s (TX) 75-65

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted:

SAN ANTONIO (AP)Dhieu Deing had 27 points and 11 rebounds as UTSA beat St. Mary’s (TX) 75-65 on Monday night.

Jacob Germany had 18 points for UTSA (5-3). Cedrick Alley Jr. added 12 rebounds.

Caleb Jordan had 17 points for the Rattlers. Mamady Djikine added 15 points and eight rebounds. Kobe Magee had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

