Degenhart, Armus power Boise State past Santa Clara 72-60

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Damaging winds have come to an end this evening. Much quieter weather will settle in now through the end of the week. A potent storm system and fast-moving jet stream brought damaging winds gusts to northern New Mexico this morning and afternoon. Winds have died down for most tonight, becoming calm for most by Thursday morning. It will be a cold and clear night across most of the state. High temperatures will still be near and above average for this time of year through Friday.

A backdoor cold front will push south and west through New Mexico Friday night through Saturday morning. This will bring in much cooler temperatures, with high temperatures below average Saturday afternoon. High pressure will already begin to return to the state early next week, warming temperatures. Highs climb back above average for the middle/end of December next week and will likely stay that way into the New Year.