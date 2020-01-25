Defense shines as Winthrop defeats Presbyterian 72-57

Live Now
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP)Hunter Hale recorded 19 points as Winthrop won its 10th consecutive game, topping Presbyterian 72-57 on Saturday. Micheal Anumba added 11 points and six rebounds for the Eagles, who forced a season-high 26 turnovers.

D.J. Burns had 10 points for Winthrop (14-7, 8-0 Big South Conference). Chandler Vaudrin added six rebounds.

Chris Martin had 13 points for the Blue Hose (8-13, 5-3). CJ Melton added nine rebounds.

Winthrop takes on Charleston Southern on the road on Thursday. Presbyterian plays South Carolina Upstate at home on Thursday.

