Defense shines as UNLV beats New Mexico 53-46

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (AP)Bryce Hamilton recorded 14 points as UNLV topped New Mexico 53-46 on Monday night.

Nicquel Blake added 10 points and Cheikh Mbacke Diong had 10 rebounds for UNLV (4-6, 2-2 Mountain West Conference), which forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Saquan Singleton had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Lobos (4-8, 0-8). Valdir Manuel added 10 points and Makuach Maluach had eight rebounds.

The Runnin’ Rebels improve to 2-0 against the Lobos this season. UNLV defeated New Mexico 77-54 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES