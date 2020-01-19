Defense shines as UC Irvine tops UC Riverside 69-53

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

IRVINE, Calif. (AP)Evan Leonard recorded 13 points as UC Irvine topped UC Riverside 69-53 on Saturday night.

Brad Greene added 11 points for the Anteaters, who held the Highlanders to 28.3% shooting, the lowest mark of the season for an UC Irvine opponent..

Isaiah Lee had six rebounds for UC Irvine (11-8, 3-0 Big West Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Austin Johnson added three blocks.

Dikymbe Martin had 10 points for the Highlanders (12-8, 2-2).

UC Irvine faces Long Beach State on the road on Wednesday. UC Riverside takes on Cal Poly at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞