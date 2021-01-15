Defense shines as UAB beats Charlotte 61-37

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C (AP)Michael Ertel recorded 15 points as UAB romped past Charlotte 61-37 on Friday.

Jalen Benjamin added 10 points and Kassim Nicholson had 14 rebounds for UAB (10-1, 3-0 Conference USA). Tavin Lovan set career highs with eight assists and six steals.

Brice Williams had 13 points and three blocks for the 49ers (5-6, 1-2), who turned it over 21 times and shot 31.6%.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES