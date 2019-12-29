Live Now
Defense shines as South Alabama beats Mobile 76-47

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (AP)Chad Lott had 16 points as South Alabama rolled past crosstown NAIA foe Mobile 76-47 on Saturday.

Josh Ajayi added 15 points for the Jaguars and Trhae Mtichell 13.

South Alabama (7-6) held the Rams to 28.6 percent shooting, it’s best defensive game of the season. The Janguars shot 53

Trenton Short had 12 points for the Rams.

Mobile coach Darnell Archey was a South Alabama assistant from 2013-18.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

