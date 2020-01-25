Live Now
Defense shines as Rider tops Saint Peter’s 70-66

NCAA Men's Basketball
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP)Dimencio Vaughn recorded 15 points and five steals as Rider edged past Saint Peter’s 70-66 on Friday night. Frederick Scott added 13 points for the Broncs, who forced a season-high 22 turnovers.

Stevie Jordan’s 3-pointer with 1:36 left gave Rider a 67-66 lead and the Broncs made 3 of 4 free throws in the final 14 seconds to secure the win.

Tyrei Randall and Jordan added 12 points each for Rider (10-8, 4-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Matthew Lee had 12 points for the Peacocks (6-10, 3-4). Doug Edert added 10 points. Fousseyni Drame had nine rebounds.

Rider plays Manhattan on the road on Sunday. Saint Peter’s plays Niagara at home on Sunday.

