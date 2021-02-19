Defense shines as Portland St. routs Idaho 84-64

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)James Scott had 14 points and seven assists as Portland State easily defeated Idaho 84-64 on Thursday night. Paris Dawson added 12 points for the Vikings, who forced a season-high 26 turnovers.

Elijah Hardy had 11 points for Portland State (7-9, 4-5 Big Sky Conference). Jacob Eyman added four blocks. The Vikings have won three in a row.

Damen Thacker had 16 points for the Vandals (0-18, 0-15). Scott Blakney added 12 points. Gabe Quinnett had 11 points.

Portland State scored 34 points off turnovers and had 16 steals.

