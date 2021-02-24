Defense shines as Memphis tops Tulane 61-46

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)Boogie Ellis had 13 points as Memphis topped Tulane 61-46 on Wednesday night.

Alex Lomax added six points for the Tigers, who held the Green Wave to 25.9% shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Memphis opponent.

DeAndre Williams had 10 rebounds and five assists for Memphis (13-6, 9-3 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win.

Jordan Walker had 18 points and five steals for the Green Wave (9-10, 4-10). Jaylen Forbes added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Green Wave this season. Memphis defeated Tulane 80-74 on Dec. 16.

