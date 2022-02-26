INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Kamari McGee recorded 13 points as Green Bay snapped its 11-game losing streak, routing IUPUI 67-41 on Saturday.

Emmanuel Ansong added 12 points for the Phoenix, who forced a season-high 21 turnovers.. Cade Meyer had 10 points for Green Bay (5-24, 4-16 Horizon League).

Nathan McClure had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Jaguars (3-25, 1-16). Mike DePersia added 11 points. Chuks Isitua had four blocks. B.J. Maxwell had 6 points and 10 rebounds.

The Phoenix improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars this season. Green Bay defeated IUPUI 69-54 on Jan. 13.

