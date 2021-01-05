Defense shines as Davidson defeats Duquesne 61-48

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP)Kellan Grady recorded 13 points as Davidson got past Duquesne 61-48 on Tuesday night.

Carter Collins added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats, who held the Dukes to 28.8%, the lowest mark of the season for a Davidson opponent..

Hyunjung Lee had 12 points for Davidson (6-4, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Sam Mennenga added seven rebounds.

Davidson scored 25 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Marcus Weathers had 12 points for the Dukes (2-3, 1-2). Michael Hughes added three blocks. Maceo Austin had six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES