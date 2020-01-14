Live Now
Defense shines as Cornell tops Elmira 70-33

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP)Cornell held Division III Elmira to 33 points on 24.5% shooting on the way to a 70-33 win on Monday night. Both marks represented season bests for the Big Red.

Riley Voss had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Cornell (3-10), and Josh Warren added 10 points.

Shawn Backus had 13 points for the Soaring Eagles, who had 22 turnovers and were outrebounded 40-30.

Cornell (3-10) takes on Columbia on the road on Saturday.

