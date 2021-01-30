Defense shines as Binghamton routs New Hampshire 65-44

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP)George Tinsley recorded 16 points as Binghamton beat New Hampshire 65-44 on Saturday.

Brenton Mills added 10 points for the Bearcats, who held the Wildcats to 25.9% shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Binghamton opponent.

Thomas Bruce had four blocks for Binghamton (2-12, 2-9 America East Conference), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Tyler Bertram added six assists.

New Hampshire scored 15 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Blondeau Tchoukuiengo had 10 points for the Wildcats (7-7, 6-5). Nick Guadarrama added seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES