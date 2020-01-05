DeBisschop carries N. Arizona past Weber St. 72-64

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP)Brooks DeBisschop had 18 points off the bench to lift Northern Arizona to a 72-64 win over Weber State on Saturday.

Cameron Satterwhite had 15 points for Northern Arizona (7-5, 1-2 Big Sky Conference). Nik Mains added 13 points. Cameron Shelton had 11 points and eight rebounds for the home team.

Cody John scored a season-high 24 points for the Wildcats (5-9, 1-2). Michal Kozak added 14 points and eight rebounds. Judah Jordan had five steals.

Jerrick Harding scored only 6 points despite entering the contest as the Wildcats’ leading scorer at 19 points per game. He failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 4).

Northern Arizona faces Sacramento State on the road on Thursday. Weber State matches up against Northern Colorado at home on Thursday.

