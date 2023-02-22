WASHINGTON (AP)Daniel Deaver had 19 points in Navy’s 70-54 win against American on Wednesday night.

Deaver was 8 of 15 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Midshipmen (18-11, 11-6 Patriot League). Tyler Nelson scored 18 points, going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line. Austin Inge was 2 of 6 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points. It was the seventh straight win for the Midshipmen.

Johnny O’Neil led the way for the Eagles (15-13, 7-10) with 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Matt Rogers added 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals for American. In addition, Colin Smalls finished with 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.