ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)Daniel Deaver’s 19 points helped Navy defeat UCSD 78-69 in overtime on Friday night.

Deaver also contributed eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Midshipmen (3-1). Christian Jones added 17 points while going 7 of 15 (3 for 6 from distance), and he also had six rebounds. Austin Inge shot 5 for 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding six assists.

Bryce Pope led the Tritons (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds and two steals. UCSD also got 17 points and six assists from Roddie Anderson III. In addition, Emmanuel Tshimanga finished with eight points, nine rebounds and five blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams play Youngstown State next, Navy on Sunday at home and UCSD on Saturday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.