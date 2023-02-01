EASTON, Pa. (AP)Daniel Deaver had 16 points in Navy’s 53-34 win over Lafayette on Wednesday night.

Deaver added nine rebounds and three steals for the Midshipmen (12-11, 5-6 Patriot League). Patrick Dorsey scored 11 points and added six rebounds. Christian Jones was 2-of-4 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points.

Justin Vander Baan led the Leopards (7-17, 5-6) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and eight rebounds. CJ Fulton added eight points, four assists and two steals for Lafayette. Kyle Jenkins had four points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Navy visits Holy Cross while Lafayette hosts Lehigh.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.