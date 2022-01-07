Deaver scores 20 to lead Navy over Bucknell 73-55

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)Daniel Deaver had a season-high 20 points as Navy defeated Bucknell 73-55 on Friday night.

John Carter Jr. had 18 points for Navy (10-4, 3-0 Patriot League).

Xander Rice had 14 points for the Bison (3-12, 0-3), who have now lost four games in a row. Elvin Edmonds IV added 12 points. Andre Screen had 11 points.

Andrew Funk, whose 19 points per game heading into the contest led the Bison, had 8 points on 3-of-11 shooting.

