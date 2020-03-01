Live Now
Deas scores 16, sparks La Salle past St. Bonaventure, 73-65

NCAA Men's Basketball
PHILADELPHIA (AP)Isiah Deas had 16 points as La Salle defeated Saint Bonaventure 73-65 on Saturday.

Sherif Kenney had 14 points for La Salle (14-14, 5-11 Atlantic 10 Conference). David Beatty added 11 points. Saul Phiri had 11 points and seven rebounds. Christian Ray had 6 points and 10 rebounds.

Kyle Lofton had 17 points and six assists for the Bonnies (18-11, 10-6). Jaren English added 13 points and nine rebounds. Osun Osunniyi had 11 points.

La Salle plays UMass at home on Wednesday. Saint Bonaventure plays Saint Joseph’s at home on Wednesday.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

