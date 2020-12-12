De La Cruz leads Texas-Arlington over Hardin-Simmons 91-66

NCAA Men's Basketball
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Fredelin De La Cruz had 15 points and 15 rebounds to lead five Texas-Arlington players in double figures as the Mavericks easily beat Hardin-Simmons 91-66 on Friday night.

Sam Griffin added 14 points for the Mavericks (2-4). Brandyn Talbot chipped in 12, Nicolas Elame scored 12 and Lazaro Rojas had 11.

Jordyn Vicente had 10 points for the Cowboys.

