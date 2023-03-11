NEW YORK (AP)Toumani Camara had 28 points and Daron Holmes scored 20 in Dayton’s 78-68 win against Fordham on Saturday night in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Holmes had six rebounds and three blocks. Camara added seven rebounds for the Flyers (22-11). Malachi Smith recorded 11 points.

The No. 3-seed Rams (25-8) were led by Khalid Moore, who recorded 24 points and seven rebounds. Will Richardson added 16 points and Rostyslav Novitskyi had 13 points.

Dayton led 36-33 at the half, with Camara scoring 13 points. Dayton’s 9-0 run gave the Flyers a 68-58 lead with 3:40 left.

Second-seeded Dayton will play No. 1-seed VCU for the championship on Sunday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.