Daye scores 20, Florida International beats Florida Atlantic

NCAA Men's Basketball
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP)Antonio Daye Jr. tied his season high with 20 points as Florida International defeated Florida Atlantic 66-59 on Saturday.

Devon Andrews had 15 points for Florida International (17-8, 8-4 Conference USA). Trejon Jacob added 10 points and Osasumwen Osaghae had 13 rebounds for the Panthers.

Florida International rallied from a 39-27 halftime deficit, holding Florida Atlantic to 20 points in a second half in which the Owls committed 10 turnovers and missed all 12 of their 3-point tries.

Karlis Silins had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Owls (14-11, 6-6). Cornelius Taylor added 10 points and seven steals. Kenan Blackshear had seven rebounds.

The Panthers swept the season series, having defeated the Owls 69-50 last Wednesday.

Florida International plays at Louisiana Tech on Thursday. Florida Atlantic takes on Southern Miss on Thursday.

