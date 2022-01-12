Daye lifts Fordham over Duquesne 72-71; 18 combined blocks

NEW YORK (AP)Antonio Daye Jr.’s layup with four seconds left lifted Fordham to a 72-71 win over Duquesne on Wednesday night in a game in which the teams combined for 18 blocks.

Daye and Darius Quisenberry scored 16 points each and Chuba Ohams had 14 points, 16 rebounds and eight blocks for Fordham (9-5, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Kyle Rose had 13 points. The Rams had 10 blocks total.

Amir Spears had 20 points for the Dukes (6-8, 1-1). Leon Ayers III added 13 points and six rebounds. Jackie Johnson III also scored 13 points. Tre Williams had seven blocks plus 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

