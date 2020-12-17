Daye, Jr. leads FIU over Florida Gulf Coast 85-69

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP)Antonio Daye, Jr. had 23 points as Florida International defeated Florida Gulf Coast 85-69 on Wednesday night.

Daye, Jr. hit 8 of 10 shots. He added six assists. Radshad Davis had 16 points and eight rebounds for FIU (5-1). Eric Lovett added 14 points. Dimon Carrigan had seven rebounds and four blocks.

Caleb Catto had 22 points for the Eagles (3-2). Cyrus Largie added 12 points and nine rebounds. Dakota Rivers had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Sunday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery