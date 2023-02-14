NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Al-Amir Dawes had 20 points in Seton Hall’s 76-68 victory over Georgetown on Tuesday night.

Dawes shot 5 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Pirates (16-11, 9-7 Big East Conference). Tyrese Samuel scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line, and added 10 rebounds. Kadary Richmond recorded 14 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line.

The Hoyas (6-21, 1-15) were led by Amir ”Primo” Spears, who recorded 16 points and five assists. Georgetown also got 12 points and two steals from Jay Heath. In addition, Bradley Ezewiro finished with 10 points and two blocks. The Hoyas prolonged their losing streak to six in a row.

Seton Hall took the lead with 14:04 left in the first half and never looked back. Samuel led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them ahead 27-20 at the break. Seton Hall turned an eight-point second-half lead into a 15-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 45-30 lead with 10:24 left in the half. Dawes scored 14 second-half points in the matchup.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.