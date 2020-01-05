Davison scores 26, Eastern Washington holds off Portland St

CHENEY, Wash. (AP)Jacob Davison scored 26 points, Mason Peatling and Kim Aiken Jr. both had double-doubles and Eastern Washington edged Portland State 71-69 on Saturday in a matchup of the highest scoring teams in the Big Sky Conference.

Peatling had 20 points and 13 rebounds and Aiken had 15 and 15 for the Eagles (9-5, 2-1).

Holland Woods had 22 points and seven assists for the Vikings (7-9, 1-3) and Markus Golder added 14 points and 13 rebounds.

The teams came in combining for 165 points.

Peatling had a pair of layups to put the Eagles on top 71-61 with two minutes remaining but had a turnover, a missing 3-pointer and another turnover on its next three possessions but missing on the front end of a one-and-one. Markus Golder and Matt Hauser hit back-to-back 3-pointers it was 71-49 with 44.5 seconds left.

EWU had another turnover but Hauser missed a 3 and then the Vikings didn’t get off a final shot after Peatling missed the front end of a one-and-one with three seconds to go.

