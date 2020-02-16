Closings & Delays
Davison lifts E. Washington past Portland St. 89-81

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Jacob Davison had 30 points as Eastern Washington beat Portland State 89-81 on Saturday night.

Davison shot 9 for 12 from the floor and converted 10-of-12 free throws.

Mason Peatling had 22 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks for Eastern Washington (17-8, 10-4 Big Sky Conference). Casson Rouse added 11 points. Kim Aiken Jr. had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Matt Hauser had 24 points for the Vikings (12-14, 6-8). Holland Woods added 18 points and six steals. Sal Nuhu had five steals.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Vikings on the season. Eastern Washington defeated Portland State 71-69 on Jan. 4. Eastern Washington plays Sacramento State at home on Thursday. Portland State takes on Idaho at home on Monday.

