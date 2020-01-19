Davis, Warren power UT Arlington past UL Monroe 78-58

NCAA Men's Basketball
MONROE, La. (AP)Radshad Davis had career highs of 19 points and 14 rebounds, Brian Warren scored 19 and Texas-Arlington rolled to a 78-58 victory over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.

Davis notched his second double-double of the season and his career for the Mavericks (8-12, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference). David Azore added 13 points, while Jordan Phillips scored 10.

UT Arlington shot just 41% from the floor, 23% from distance (5 of 22) but made 27 of 32 free throws (84%).

Tyree White had 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting for the Warhawks (6-12, 2-7), who dropped their fifth straight game. JD Williams added 14 points. ULM shot only 38% overall, 19% from distance (3 of 16) and sank 13 of 21 foul shots (62%).

Michael Ertel, whose 16 points per game heading into the contest led the Warhawks, scored six points on 2-of-10 shooting.

