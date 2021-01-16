Davis scores 30 to carry Detroit past Green Bay 68-65

DETROIT (AP)Antoine Davis had a season-high 30 points as Detroit narrowly defeated Green Bay 68-65 on Saturday night.

Bul Kuol had 22 points for Detroit (3-7, 2-4 Horizon League) and Marquell Fraser added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Emmanuel Ansong had 16 points for the Phoenix (3-11, 3-7). Josh Jefferson scored 14 and Amari Davis 10.

Detroit beat Green Bay 86-61 on Friday.

