Davis scores 26 PTs in Navy win over Mount St. Mary’s

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)Cam Davis had 26 points as Navy beat Mount St. Mary’s 73-67 on Saturday.

Davis converted all 10 of his free throws.

John Carter Jr. had 10 points for Navy (2-1). Tyler Nelson added nine rebounds.

Damian Chong Qui had 18 points for the Mountaineers (1-1). Jalen Gibbs added 16 points. Dakota Leffew had 12 points.

