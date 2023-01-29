TULSA, Okla. (AP)Kendric Davis scored 26 points and DeAndre Williams had a double-double to lead Memphis to an 80-68 victory over Tulsa on Sunday.

Davis added five assists for the Tigers (17-5, 7-2 American Athletic Conference). Williams finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Keonte Kennedy hit two 3-pointers and scored 12.

Tim Dalger finished with 17 points to lead the Golden Hurricane (5-15, 1-8). Sam Griffin added 15 points. Anthony Pritchard totaled nine points, five assists and three steals.

Davis scored 19 points in the second half to help Memphis pull away from a 37-35 halftime lead.

NEXT UP

Memphis’ next game is Saturday against Tulane at home. Tulsa visits Cincinnati on Wednesday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.