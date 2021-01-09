Davis scores 25 to carry Vermont over Binghamton 76-60

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP)Ryan Davis had 25 points and 11 rebounds as Vermont topped Binghamton 76-60 on Saturday.

Stef Smith had 16 points for Vermont (4-3, 4-3 America East Conference). Isaiah Powell added 14 points. Ben Shungu had nine assists and six rebounds.

Brenton Mills had 16 points for the Bearcats (1-9, 1-6). Bryce Beamer added 14 points. Tyler Bertram had 13 points and six assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES