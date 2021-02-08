Davis scores 25 to carry SMU past East Carolina 71-56

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP)Kendric Davis scored 25 points as SMU beat East Carolina 71-56 on Monday.

Tyson Jolly had 11 points and six rebounds for SMU (11-4, 7-4 American Athletic Conference). Feron Hunt added nine rebounds.

Jayden Gardner had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Pirates (8-8, 2-8). J.J. Miles added 11 points and six rebounds.

The Mustangs improve to 2-0 against the Pirates for the season. SMU defeated East Carolina 70-55 on Dec. 16.

