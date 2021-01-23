Davis scores 21 to lead SMU over UCF 78-65

NCAA Men's Basketball
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Kendric Davis had 21 points as SMU topped Central Florida 78-65 on Saturday.

Yor Anei had 12 points and four blocks for SMU (8-2, 4-2 American Athletic Conference). Feron Hunt added 11 points and eight rebounds and Emmanuel Bandoumel scored 11.

Darius Perry had 14 points and seven assists for the Knights (3-6, 1-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Brandon Mahan added 13 points and C.J. Walker 10.

