Davis scores 20 to lift SMU past Memphis 70-62

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a cold morning for eastern New Mexico Friday with lows in the lower to mid-teens. But we're warming up under sunny skies. Overall, it'll be a much warmer day east as clouds continue increasing from the north throughout the afternoon. We're already seeing moisture increase into southern Colorado and northern Arizona. But we're not expecting much snowfall here with totals only 1-3" in the Raton Pass. Otherwise just lighter snow showers are likely for the higher spots north and west this evening into early Saturday. The main story will once again be the strong wind gusts 35-45 mph, producing potentially damaging gusts overnight.

The winds won't dissipate much Saturday as a strong cold front arrives. We'll stay breezy statewide as our high temperatures drop 10-15°. The core of the storm remains well to our southwest so this keeps the bulk of the precip away from us once again. Through Sunday the low drops closer to the bootheel which will keep scattered rain and snow showers for the Gila and south-central mountains. Finally, the storm clears the area Monday. But in its wake, we'll keep the breezy conditions going.