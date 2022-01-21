Davis scores 20 to lift SMU past Memphis 70-62,

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)Kendric Davis had 20 points as SMU beat Memphis 70-62 on Thursday night.

After a third-straight loss, Memphis coach Penny Hardaway showed his frustration in his comments to the press.

”Stop asking me stupid (expletive) questions,” he said.

He also said, ”We don’t have our full roster. Y’all know we don’t have our full roster. … I’m coaching really hard, my boys are playing really hard, I’m not embarrassed about nothing. We have four freshmen starting, y’all need to act like it. Act like we got 17- and 18- and 19-year-olds out here trying to learn how to play against 22-, 23- and 24-year-old guys.

”Come on, man. Stop disrespecting me, bro. Like, don’t do that. I work too (blank) hard. I work way too hard for that. Y’all write all these bulls— articles about me and all I do is work. We got young kids on the floor. They got young kids on the floor.”

Emmanuel Bandoumel had 13 points for SMU (14-4, 5-1 American Athletic Conference). Michael Weathers added 11 points and eight rebounds, and Marcus Weathers also had 11 points.

Tyler Harris had 17 points for the Tigers (9-8, 3-4), who opened the season ranked No. 12 in the AP poll and have lost either of 12. Jalen Duren added 11 points and nine rebounds.

