Davis scores 20 to lead Navy past Loyola (Md.) 70-52

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)Cam Davis had 20 points as Navy defeated Loyola (Md.) 70-52 on Saturday.

Jaylen Walker had a career-high 17 points for Navy (11-2, 8-1 Patriot League). Richard Njoku added seven rebounds. John Carter Jr. had six rebounds.

Santi Aldama had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Greyhounds (0-5, 0-5).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

