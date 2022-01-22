Davis scores 16 to lead SC State over UMES 69-60

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP)Jemel Davis had 16 points and eight rebounds as South Carolina State beat Maryland Eastern Shore 69-60 on Saturday.

Antonio TJ Madlock had 13 points for South Carolina State (9-10, 1-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Omer Croskey added 12 points and nine rebounds. Deaquan Williams had 12 rebounds.

Da’Shawn Phillip had 11 points for the Hawks (5-8, 0-2).

Dom London, whose 11 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on the Hawks, had only five points. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 4).

