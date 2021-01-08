Davis scores 15 to carry FIU past Middle Tennessee 68-55

NCAA Men's Basketball
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP)Radshad Davis had 15 points as Florida International topped Middle Tennessee 68-55 on Friday night.

Tevin Brewer had 13 points for FIU (8-3, 2-1 Conference USA). Antonio Daye Jr. added 13 points and seven rebounds. Dimon Carrigan had three blocks.

Jalen Jordan had 17 points for the Blue Raiders (2-5, 0-1).

