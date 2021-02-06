Davis, Johnson carry Detroit Mercy past Purdue Fort Wayne

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT (AP)

BODY:

Antoine Davis had 26 points and Matt Johnson 24 as Detroit Mercy defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 83-56 on Saturday.

Bul Kuol and Marquell Fraser each scored 10 points for Detroit Mercy (8-8, 7-5 Horizon League), which earned its fifth straight win.

Deonte Billups and Jarred Godfrey scored 13 points apiece for the Mastodons (6-11, 5-11), who have lost six in a row. Jalon Pipkins had 12 points.

The Titans also defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 82-72 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES