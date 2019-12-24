Davis, Hunt lead SMU over Georgia State 85-76

DALLAS (AP)Kendric Davis and Feron Hunt scored 18 points apiece as SMU defeated Georgia State 85-76 on Monday night.

Davis made 12 of 13 free throws and had nine assists. Hunt had seven rebounds.

Tyson Jolly added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Mustangs, while Isiaha Mike had 15 points and 12 boards. SMU (9-2) put up 48 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Kane Williams scored a season-high 22 points for the Panthers (8-4), whose seven-game win streak came to end. Corey Allen added 18 points and Justin Roberts had 16 points.

SMU matches up against South Florida at home on Jan. 1. Georgia State plays Middle Georgia State at home next Monday.

