Davis, Carter Jr. lift Navy past Bucknell 63-60

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP)Cam Davis scored four of his 18 points in the final five seconds 18 points as Navy edged past Bucknell 63-60 on Sunday night. John Carter Jr. added 10 points and six rebounds for the Midshipmen.

Davis nailed a pull-up jumper from the foul line to give Navy a 61-60 lead with five seconds left. Bucknell’s desperation heave fell short and went out of bounds and the Bison sent Davis to the foul line where he made both attempts with less than a second left.

Greg Summers had seven rebounds for Navy (5-1, 2-0 Patriot League), which earned its fourth straight victory.

Deuce Turner had 15 points for the Bison (0-2, 0-2). Andre Screen added 11 points. Walter Ellis had seven rebounds.

Andrew Funk, who led the Bison in scoring entering the contest with 16.0 points per game, shot only 20% for the game (1 of 5).

The Midshipmen improve to 2-0 against the Bison on the season. Navy defeated Bucknell 78-69 on Saturday.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com