Davis carries Vermont past Yale 61-53

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP)Ryan Davis posted 18 points, nine rebounds and four blocks as Vermont defeated Yale 61-53 on Friday.

Ben Shungu had 13 points and seven rebounds for Vermont (3-1). Isaiah Powell added seven rebounds. Robin Duncan had six rebounds.

Azar Swain had 22 points for the Bulldogs (3-2). Jalen Gabbidon added seven rebounds as did August Mahoney.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

