Davis carries SMU over ULM 74-67

DALLAS (AP)Kendric Davis scored 26 points as SMU defeated Louisiana-Monroe 74-67 on Sunday. Emmanuel Bandoumel added 21 points for the Mustangs.

Zhuric Phelps had five steals for SMU (5-3), which earned its fifth straight home victory.

Koreem Ozier had 15 points for the Warhawks (2-4). Andre Jones added 13 points. Thomas Howell had 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com