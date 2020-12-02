Davis carries Navy past Georgetown 78-71

NCAA Men's Basketball
WASHINGTON (AP)Cam Davis hit 5 of 7 3-pointers and scored 28 points, tying his career high, and Navy defeated Georgetown 78-71 on Tuesday night.

John Carter Jr. added 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Midshipmen (3-1), who were playing Georgetown for the first time in 14 seasons and just the third time in 43 years.

Jamorko Pickett had 17 points for the Hoyas (1-1). Jahvon Blair added 17 points and six rebounds. Qudus Wahab had 16 points.

Navy (3-1) matches up against Morgan State at home next Wednesday. Georgetown faces West Virginia at home on Sunday.

