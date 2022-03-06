WASHINGTON (AP)Jyare Davis had 17 points and 10 rebounds to carry Delaware to a 66-56 win over Drexel in the Colonial Conference tournament quarterfinals on Sunday.

Andrew Carr had 13 points and seven rebounds for Delaware (20-12). Jameer Nelson Jr. added 11 points.

Camren Wynter scored a season-high 28 points for the Dragons (15-14). James Butler added eight rebounds.

