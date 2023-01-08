IRVINE, Calif. (AP)DJ Davis scored 20 points as UC Irvine beat Long Beach State 87-70 on Saturday night.

Davis was 7-of-18 shooting (5 for 10 from distance) for the Anteaters (10-5, 3-0 Big West). Dawson Baker scored 16 points, shooting 7 for 15, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Bent Leuchten shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Lassina Traore led the way for the Beach (7-9, 1-3) with 22 points, 13 rebounds and two steals. Aboubacar Traore added 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Long Beach State. Amari Stroud also had eight points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. UC Irvine hosts CSU Fullerton while Long Beach State hosts Cal Poly.

—

