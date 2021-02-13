Davenport scores 12 to lead Cincinnati over Temple 71-69

CINCINNATI (AP)Jeremiah Davenport registered 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Cincinnati narrowly beat Temple 71-69 on Friday night.

Mika Adams-Woods had 12 points for Cincinnati (6-7, 4-4 American Athletic Conference). David DeJulius added eight rebounds. Chris Vogt had eight points and six blocks.

Temple scored 43 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Brendan Barry had 17 points for the Owls (4-8, 3-8), whose losing streak reached four games. Jeremiah Williams added 16 points. Khalif Battle had 11 points.

The Bearcats improve to 2-0 against the Owls on the season. Cincinnati defeated Temple 63-60 on Feb. 4.

